sausage-and-mustard-cider-stew-recipe

A simple crowd-pleasing stew packed with hearty beans and root veg to stretch your sausages that bit further. Any leftovers are delicious with roast squash wedges or in a baked sweet potato.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 35 minutes

SERVES

6

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp butter or oil

500g sausages

2 large onions or 1 leek and 1 onion

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 bay leaves or 1 tsp dried thyme and 1 tbsp fresh leaves

1 big handful of fresh parsley, leaves whole, stems finely chopped

2 tsp sweet smoked paprika

1 tsp ground cumin or ¾ tsp cumin seeds

¼ tsp ground cloves or allspice

pinch of cayenne or chilli flakes, to taste

800g mixed root veg, such as celeriac (peeled), potatoes, carrots or squash, in 2cm cubes

1 tbsp tomato purée

500ml cider

2 x 400g tins of chopped tomatoes

1½ tbsp maple syrup

1½-2 tbsp Dijon mustard

1kg cooked mixed beans and lentils (4 x 400g tins, drained and rinsed)

For the lettuce salad

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

4 tbsp natural yogurt

3 tbsp fresh chives, finely chopped

1 tbsp milk or water

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

juice of ½ lemon

1 big head of iceberg lettuce or 6 little gems

6 radishes, very thinly sliced

METHOD

In a large, wide saucepan, add 1 tablespoon of the butter and brown the sausages over a high heat for about 10 minutes, turning every 3 minutes to colour well all over. Once turned, leave them to it so they get a nice golden brown skin before you turn again. Meanwhile, chop the veg. Set the sausages aside and put the pan back on the hob. Add the onion to the pan with the rest of the butter (you might not need this if the sausages have left some fat) and fry for 8 minutes, stirring from time to time. Add the garlic, bay, parsley stems and spices, and cook for a few minutes, then add the veg. Turn up the heat, add the tomato purée and cider, and let it bubble for a few minutes to cook down. Add the chopped tomatoes, maple syrup and mustard, pop the lid on, bring to the boil and simmer over a medium heat for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, roughly chop the sausages (slicing on the angle looks good), then add to the pan along with the beans and lentils. Cook with the lid off for 10 minutes so the sauce thickens and reduces, the veg is fully tender and the sausages are cooked through. If the stew looks a bit dry, keep the lid on and add 100ml water. With 10 minutes to go, start on the salad. Mix the garlic into the yogurt with the chives, add a splash of milk or water to make it a little thinner. Mix with the oil, lemon juice and some salt and pepper. Slice the lettuce in half and then each half into four wedges (or into quarters if using little gems). Scatter the radishes over the top, then drizzle the dressing over just before serving. Taste the stew for seasoning, scatter with the parsley leaves and serve with the salad.

Recipe from Eat Green: Delicious Flexitarian Recipes for Planet-Friendly Eating, by Melissa Hemsley (Ebury Press, £20). Order your copy from books.telegraph. co.uk