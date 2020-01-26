sausage-and-mushroom-toad-in-the-hole-recipe

Spices have been added to this batter to give an extra punch – and the turmeric gives a lovely vibrancy to the dish.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes

SERVES

Six

INGREDIENTS

4 tbsp vegetable oil

12 standard-size sausages of your choice, pierced with a fork

400g mushrooms, halved

1 tablespoon coriander seeds, crushed lightly

For the batter

225g plain flour

½-1 tbsp chipotle chilli flakes

1 tbsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp salt

3 medium eggs

275ml whole milk

4 tbsp crispy fried onions

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 240C/220C fan/Gas 9. Put the oil into a 20cm x 30cm roasting dish. Add the pierced sausages along with the mushrooms, give the dish a jiggle to cover everything with oil, then cook in the oven for about 15 minutes. To make the batter, put the flour, chipotle chilli flakes, ground coriander, turmeric and salt into a bowl and whisk to combine. Make a well in the centre and add the eggs and milk, whisking thoroughly to avoid lumps, then stir in the crispy fried onions. If you like, you can make the batter beforehand to save time. You can even make it the day before, but it will thicken overnight, so add a couple of tablespoons of milk and whisk up again if necessary before baking. Take the sausages out of the oven and throw in the crushed coriander seeds – you should hear them sizzle and pop, as the oil will be very hot. Pour the batter around the sausages and put the dish back into the oven for 25-30 minutes. Eat the toad hot, with brown sauce or ketchup. Add a fried egg if you like. Any leftovers can be frozen, wrapped in parchment paper and foil, and can be reheated from frozen on a baking tray covered with foil.

Recipe from Time to Eat by Nadiya Hussain (Michael Joseph, £20). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk