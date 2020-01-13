saudi-students-at-pensacola-naval-base-to-be-expelled-after-shooting

January 12, 2020 | 7: 59pm

More than a dozen Saudi Arabian servicemen training in the US will be expelled from the country in the wake of last month’s shooting death of two sailors by a Saudi Air Force lieutenant, a report said Sunday.

None of the expelled Saudis are accused of assisting Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, 21, before he opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Dec. 6, according to CNN.

However, some were believed to have connections to extremist movements and several were accused of being in possession of child pornography, sources told the network.

“In the wake of the Pensacola tragedy, the Department of Defense restricted to classroom training programs foreign military students from Saudi Arabia while we conducted a review and enhancement of our foreign student vetting process,” department spokesman Lt. Col. Robert Carver said.

“That training pause is still in place while we implement new screening and security measures.”

A number of Saudi students at the Pensacola base had been confined to quarters while the FBI investigated the shooting as a terror attack, CNN said.

At the time of the Pensacola shooting, there were about 850 Saudi military personnel training at various locations in the US, part of a total of about 5,000 from 29 NATO nations and other allies.