Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund part of consortium in talks to buy Newcastle United for around £340m

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund is understood to be part of a consortium that could buy Newcastle United for around £340 million.

Telegraph Sport has been told by sources that the Public Investment Fund, known as PIF, is part of a group of investors which has been organised by the British financier Amanda Staveley.

A deal has not been agreed as yet with Newcastle owner Mike Ashley but it is understood that talks are taking place and if it goes through PIF is likely to become the majority owner of the Premier League club. Discussions have been on-going for weeks with the consortium code-naming their plans “Project Zebra” – because of Newcastle’s black-and-white stripes.

If Staveley is successful it will be a personal as well as professional triumph for her given she has been attempting to buy Newcastle for almost two-and-a-half years from businessman Mike Ashley and has come in for fierce criticism.

News of a potential takeover will inevitably be met with scepticism among Newcastle fans who have seen several false dawns but the buyers are serious in their intent.

Sources have told Telegraph Sport that Staveley’s company, PCP Capital Limited, will take a minority stake in Newcastle with other investors also involved as they attempt to finally end Ashley’s unhappy 13-year ownership of the club.