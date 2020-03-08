saturday-night-live’s-cold-open-became-the-elizabeth-warren-show

Saturday Night Live’s latest cold open featured a lot of jokes about current events, but it was Senator Elizabeth Warren who got the last laugh. Styled as a segment from The Ingraham Angle, the opening sketch featured Kate McKinnon as the titular host (aka “The Joey Fatone of Fox News”) sneering her way through the latest headlines, including “Joe Biden takes the lead on Stupor Tuesday” and the increased impact of the coronavirus. After chatting up a few other celebrity guests — including Darrell Hammond as the now-retired Chris Matthews, loving the vibes at Fox News — the real-life Warren was the final interviewee, introduced as “the woman who savagely murdered Mike Bloomberg on live television” as a nod to her stunning primary debate performances.”I’m doing just fine. My friends and family have been so supportive,” Warren said of her life, after suspending her campaign for the Democratic primary. She then took the first jab at her own experience on the trail by joking, “They’ve been calling non-stop. Asking, ‘Are you OK?’ ‘What do you need?’ ‘Were you electable?'”Watch Elizabeth Warren and Stephen Colbert Rib Billionaires and Eat Ribs on The Late Show

The show then rolled through that viral footage of her dog Bailey stealing someone’s burrito after her campaign closed and likened it to her clashes with Bloomberg. Warren declaring simply, “I was the dog.” Warren later declined to do even more favors for the other nominees by endorsing either of the two men left in the race, joking, “Maybe I’ll just pull a New York Times and endorse them both.” When asked if she had any regrets about running for president, Warren took a few additional digs at herself, saying, “I am so proud of our campaign. We built a wide coalition of teachers, preschool teachers, middle school teachers, and teachers’ pets. And not only did I not accept money from billionaires, I got to give one a swirly on live TV. But now I’ve got time to do a little self-care, hanging out with my dog Bailey, prank-calling big banks, drag-racing Subarus, avoiding Twitter.”

It was then that McKinnon continued her tradition of appearing face-to-face with the powerful women she portrays on SNL and showed up in her Elizabeth Warren costume to say hello, do a few fist pumps, and thank the real Warren for everything she’s done. Warren wanted to make it clear, though, that this was not a time to mourn and insisted, “I’m not dead. I’m just in the Senate.” And so the fight continues. Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11: 30/10: 30c on NBC. Elizabeth Warren and Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night LivePhoto: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images