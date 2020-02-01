Saturday is Take Your Child to the Library Day

Maya Styliamou, 3, reacts with a roar during audience response time during the reading of a book about dinosaurs and the library during story hour with Youth Librarian Mackenzie Smiddy, not shown, at the grand reopening of the St. Louis County Library’s Mid-County branch, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

When Saturday • Where St. Louis County Library system and others • How much Free • More info slcl.orgThis event varies according to your favorite library. But at the St. Louis County Library, events range from making a gratitude box at noon at the Prairie Commons branch to showing off favorite titles in a photo booth at Grand Glaize. The goal of Take Your Child to the Library Day is pretty clear. So look up your favorite branch’s calendar for special activities, or just go and find a few books. By Jane Henderson

