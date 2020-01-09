satellite-images-reveal-aftermath-of-iran-airstrikes-at-us-military-base

New images appear to show significant damage to a military base in Iraq, following Iranian airstrikes in retaliation for the killing of a much-loved general.

With tensions appearing to ease slightly yesterday, the daylight and satellite pictures obtained by CNN suggest Iraqi facilities which house US troops were badly hit by Iran’s attack.

But appearing to step back from further escalation yesterday, President Donald Trump said no Americans had been killed as a result of the missile strike, which followed his decision to take out Iran’s General Qasem Soleimani.

Tensions were rising in the Middle East as a result of the stand off and threatening exchanges on Twitter, but the limited nature of Iran’s response and Mr Trump’s speech yesterday appears to have calmed fears for now.

Of the 22 missiles Iran fired at coalition bases in Iraq, 17 hit the Ain al-Asad air base, according to the Iraqi military.

The resulting damage can be seen in a selection of images showing the scale of the attack.

Jeffrey Lewis, from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, California, told CNN that helicopters seen in the image indicate that the strikes by Iran may have hit a portion of the base used by the US military.

Another base in Erbil was also targeted but the damage there is unclear.

The al-Asad base, in Anbar, has been visited by Mr Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and appears to have notable damage to at least four buildings and what is thought to be a runway.

The pictures, taken by Planet Labs Inc., show before and after shots of the base, with clear marking suggesting that sections were damaged by targeted strikes.

Three of the areas appear to show what looks like buildings reduced to rubble or craters near a runway, while another bomb appears to have landed on a paved section.

It is not clear what the areas that have been struck are used for but there is now growing speculation that the Iranians deliberately targeted the strikes avoid or minimise US casualties.

Iran has described the strikes as “a measured and proportionate military response”.

Mr Trump has described General Soleimani – who was mourned by millions this week during a funeral which saw more than 50 people killed in a stampede – as a ‘terrorist’ and Iran’s ‘real military leader’, who was planning attacks on Americans.