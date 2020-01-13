sasha-velour-calls-for-more-transgender-contestants-on-rupaul’s-drag-race:-‘i-believe-there-should-be-women-represented-in-drag’

Sasha Velour has called for more transgender contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Alexander ‘Sasha’ Hedges Steinberg also known by the stage name Sasha Velour is best known for winning the ninth season of Drag Race.

During an interview, Sasha was questioned on whether she thinks RuPaul’s show is ‘inclusive enough’.

‘Of course, I believe that Drag Race should have more trans,’ she began.

‘I think it would only add to the quality of drag that we are seeing, the quality of drama and excitement that we get.

‘But there is always going to be criticism of something that has that much success and that much attention.

‘There are other solutions than to endlessly criticise something that has a positive difference.’

She continued: ‘I believe there should be women represented in drag, so I am creating my own show that has lots of women drag artists, but I try to see the many positives.’

Sasha went on to explain that she felt ‘pressured to be funny’.

She added: ‘I feel pressured to feel funny, all I want to do is go on a rant that makes no sense.

‘My thing for 2020 is to keep things short and make them funny.’





