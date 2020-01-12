sas:-who-dares-wins-viewers-support-bethany-over-abuse-trigger

SAS: Who Dares Wins viewers have shown their support for recruit Bethany Robinson after the art teacher opened up about her history facing of domestic violence in relationships.

Competing on the show alongside her sister Elouise Gregor, the 27-year-old found herself pushed to the limit during Sunday night’s show which saw the contestants focus on controlling using their aggression to their advantage.

Competing in hand to hand combat, Ant Middleton pitted Bethany against ex-SAS operator Jamie, with the art teacher sustaining a serious injury and quickly being knocked to the ground by her opponent.

Being pulled for assessment by chief medical advisor Sundeep, she revealed why the challenge had left her feeling ‘emotional.’

‘It means a lot,’ she said, replying ‘huge one’ when asked whether fighting with a man was a trigger.

‘It brought back a lot of things that I’ve really not dealt with,’ she said. ‘I’ve had abusive relationships in the past, a few of them, not just the one.’

#SASWhoDaresWins Bethany you are brill. Batter the shite out of the next man that abuses you. He won’t though. You will come out of this stronger than ever — Linders (@Lindapindas) January 12, 2020

Bethany v The Mole!!! Sweet Jesus, my ticker’s going like a whippet in a bowler hat. #SASWhoDaresWins — Miles Evans (@milominder) January 12, 2020

‘I never really fought back or tried to stand up for myself and that taught me that I could.’

She continued: ‘Being treated like that in my previous relationships has made me more resilient and it’s made me who I am.’

On selection you are graded as a recruit not by your gender.. Big shout out and love to Beth who caught me with a few corkers 🥊 pic.twitter.com/AzbAejEGMj — Jay_Morton (@jay_morton_) January 12, 2020

Over on Twitter, fans were definitely #TeamBethany, calling her ‘amazing’ for her bravery.

‘Found this difficult to watch but she did so well,’ one viewer wrote, while another said: ‘She was brilliant. What a strong woman!’

‘Huge respect to NO2. For her to have abusive relationships and step up and fight with a bloke and show no fear, she definitely gets my respect,’ another fan said.

Even Jamie himself got in on the action, tweeting: ‘On selection you are graded as a recruit not by your gender. Big shout out and love to Beth who caught me with a few corkers.’

SAS: Who Dares Wins airs Sundays at 9pm on Channel 4.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island viewers sent into a meltdown as ITV Hub stops working

MORE: Liam Hemsworth looks smitten with new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks as pair kiss on the beach





