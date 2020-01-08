sas:-who-dares-wins-star-ant-middleton-defends-‘refreshing’-donald-trump-as-he-shuts-down-pc-culture:-‘feelings-and-emotions-are-irrelevant’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

SAS: Who Dares Wins host Ant Middleton has defended Donald Trump for launching a blistering attack on Iran, killing general Qasem Soleimani which many have feared will be the early traces of World War III.

The military leader’s funeral was held this week, with 32 innocent civilians killed among the stampedes of people.

But appearing on today’s Good morning Britain, former SAS officer Ant shut down PC culture and pledged his admiration for the President.

‘There was a threat to his people and his citizens – and he acted accordingly; I think it’s refreshing we’ve got someone who will put the safety of his citizens first,’ the 39-year-old told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

‘I’m talking facts, I’m talking the truth,’ he continued. ‘I think this PC culture is dying out. People are realising that feelings and emotions in the grand schemes are irrelevant. Facts are facts.’

Susanna was visibly disappointed by the star’s comments and cried: ‘Oh Ant, tell me you’ve got a sensitive side? Feelings and emotions aren’t irrelevant.’

Even Piers described Ant as ‘the most brutal person on TV’, which, if you’ve seen his Channel 4 bloodbath SAS: Who Dares Wins, you’ll agree.

The show follows people from all walks of life hoping to pass Ant’s test to qualify – unofficially – as a SAS soldier.

‘It’s the harsh realities of what goes on in the battlefield,’ Ant stressed. ‘There is no PC – it’s as harsh as it gets so we have to get people prepped for that.’

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV. SAS: Who Dares Wins continues Sunday at 9pm on Channel 4.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Inside SAS: Who Dares Wins recruit Mark’s social media and best looks as drag queen Cybil War

MORE: SAS: Who Dares Wins’ Ant Middleton worries he ‘failed as a father’ by prioritising military over his children