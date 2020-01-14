sas:-who-dares-wins-recruit-mark-unveils-drag-queen-alter-ego-in-stunning-good-morning-britain-scenes

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

SAS: Who Dares Wins recruit Mark unveiled his drag queen alter ego Cybil War in all her glory on Good Morning Britain.

Cybil stood at an impressive seven-foot-tall as she joined presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid in the ITV studio – and was almost double Susanna’s height as they compared stature.

Piers was moved by Mark’s story and began the interview saying: ‘I read a big interview with you and your family. You wouldn’t expect a SAS hero like your dad to have a son who’d end up being a drag queen, who also wanted to compete in a SAS programme.’

‘The SAS is something that has been part of my family for my entire life,’ Cybil replied. ‘But my dad just went to work, that’s how I saw it. You knew he was in the SAS, but you didn’t know what that meant.’

Speaking about how he got into the art of drag, Cybil explained: ‘I lived in New York for two years and that’s where I really started experimenting with drag properly. That was coming up to six years ago.’

Susanna and Piers also asked her about her coming out experience, with Cybil revealing that she came out as gay aged 18.

‘My dad is ever the stoic army colonel,’ she began.

‘I had to turn the TV off to have a serious chat with him. I spent an hour in my bedroom walking around going, “Dad, I’m gay,” trying to find that perfect way [to say it].’

Elsewhere in the interview, Cybil revealed that SAS: Who Dares Wins recruits are restricted to eating just 800 calories a day – on top of the challenging physical and mental tasks.

‘Physically it’s incredibly difficult,’ Cybil admitted. ‘It’s the stuff you don’t necessarily see. We were eating 800 calories a day and sleep was virtually non-existent.’

She continued: ‘The thing that I struggled with most was that we never knew how long we were going to be in there for. You could never relax.’

Susanna also made a point that the interview scenes with Ant Middleton seemed extremely tough, but Cybil insisted: ‘That’s the easiest part.’

SAS: Who Dares Wins recruit Vicki previously revealed to Metro.co.uk what food items were on the menu on the hit Channel 4 show.

‘If I’m honest I’ve never eaten that many carbs in my life and for me, actually, the food was quite substantial,’ she continued.

‘I know the boys struggled a bit, but dinners would be some kind of chicken dish with rice and then there would be potatoes actually in the rice, then porridge for breakfast.’

She added: ‘We learned the hard way lunch was often breakfast leftovers.

‘Everything was carbohydrate heavy for obvious reasons, we needed our calories. I don’t remember being hungry, really, just exhausted mostly.’

The new series of SAS: Who Dares Wins kicked off earlier this month and welcomed 25 new recruits to the intense training course.

Metro.co.uk has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am and SAS: Who Dares Wins airs Sundays at 9pm on Channel 4.





