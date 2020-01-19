sas:-who-dares-wins-recruit-jerrome-quits-show-after-brutal-challenge

SAS: Who Dares Wins recruit Number 18 Jerrome walked from the Channel 4 series in scenes that aired tonight.

The 29-year-old personal trainer from north London called Ant Middleton into a meeting where he revealed he’d decided to quit the experience, just after he’d completed the brutal log challenge.

‘I’m ready to go,’ Jerrome confessed to Ant, seemingly out of the blue.

‘Are you sure about that?’ replied the leader.

Jerrome was certain he’d made the right decision and that the time was right for him to leave, to which Ant admitted: ‘It’s been a pleasure having you on my course.’

Speaking to the camera, Jerrome said: ‘If you’re always willing to learn, you’ll get through in life.

‘I’ve changed dramatically. I’m a new man, full stop.’

After quitting SAS: Who Dares Wins, the recruit revealed that he didn’t find the physical challenges all that hard.

‘In all honesty, the tasks and the beastings weren’t difficult, it was the living conditions that took a toll on my mental strength as certain things kept reminding me of my life when I was in prison – the food rations, being told what to do, living in restricted conditions,’ he said.

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Jamie was finally revealed as the mole.

After six days of working under an alias as an informant, Jay’s true identity was exposed to the rest of the team – and he confessed he truly enjoyed the experience.

Talking about his time spying on the recruits, Jay admitted: ‘It adds a bit of fun to the ordeal and gives me something to occupy my mind with, other than getting thrashed.

‘Plus sneaking around pretending to be someone else then feeding back intelligence under the other recruits’ noses is exciting.’

SAS: Who Dares Wins airs tonight at 9pm on Channel 4.





