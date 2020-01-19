sas:-who-dares-wins-recruit-bethany-struggles-with-mole-bombshell

SAS: Who Dares Wins recruit Bethany Robinson struggled with Jamie being revealed as the mole.

Jamie is exposed as the secret informer in tonight’s episode of the Channel 4 show, and the 27-year-old art teacher from Cornwall admitted that she found the bombshell ‘difficult’.

‘Finding out that Jay was the mole was really difficult for me,’ Bethany confessed.

‘We were quite close in the accommodation and finding out he was one of the DS made me question our whole friendship and whether we were actually close, or whether he was doing that to gather information.’

Last week, Bethany was pitted against Jay, with the art teacher sustaining a serious injury and quickly being knocked to the ground by her opponent.

Being pulled for assessment by chief medical advisor Sundeep, she revealed the challenge had left her feeling ‘emotional’ because of an abuse trigger.

‘It means a lot,’ she said, replying ‘huge one’ when asked whether fighting with a man was a trigger.

‘It brought back a lot of things that I’ve really not dealt with,’ she said. ‘I’ve had abusive relationships in the past, a few of them, not just the one.’

Despite having discovered she was living amongst a mole, Bethany admitted that she would go through the SAS: Who Dares Wins experience again.

‘Knowing what I know now, I probably would have approached it differently and tried harder to reign in my visible emotions earlier on.’

She added: ‘I still believe I am physically and mentally tough enough to complete the course, but I also recognise now that it’s not necessarily about that.’

SAS: Who Dares Wins airs tonight at 9pm on Channel 4.





