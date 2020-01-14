SAS Who Dares Wins 2020 – everything you need to know

SAS: Who Dares Wins is without a doubt one of the hardest reality shows to take part in throughout the history of TV.

The brave recruits are put through their paces from former members of the Special Forces and they have to complete brutal challenges in order to progress to the next stage.

With the 2020 series currently airing, here’s a handy guide on everything you need to know about SAS: Who Dares Wins.

When is SAS: Who Dares Wins back on?

SAS: Who Dares Wins airs Sundays on Channel 4 at 9pm. The current series started on Sunday 5th January and it’s expected to come to a conclusion on Sunday 9th February.

Who is in the SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 cast?

As usual, the Channel 4 show has started with an enormous cast, which will no doubt quickly be whittled down as the series progresses.

In total, 24 contestants started the process, made up of a wide range of people including builders, solicitors and even one drag queen.

The 25th contestant – Jay – is a mole for the staff and it’s his job to spy on his fellow recruits and report back to his bosses.

The female SAS: Who Dares Wins recruits Kirsty: A 32-year-old business consultant from London Carla: A 40-year-old business development manager from London Bethany: A 27-year-old art teacher from Cornwall Elouise: A 26-year-old solicitor from Cornwall Kim: A 32-year-old fitness trainer from London Nicola: A 40-year-old civil servant from Taunton Carmen: A 40-year-old train driver from Liverpool Donna: A 36-year-old private security worker from Essex Ellie: A 29-year-old part-time stunt performer and part-time support worker from Birmingham Kiersty: A 32-year-old water company planner from Trowbridge Shakiba: A 26-year-old PhD student from Southhampton Sybille: A 32-year-old nutritional advisor from Nottinghamshire

The male SAS: Who Dares Wins recruits Mark: A 31-year-old marketing manager and drag queen from London Jerome: A 29-year-old personal trainer from North London Pavandeep: A 31-year-old trainee opthalmic surgeon from Slough Owen: A 42-year-old postman from South Shields Myles: A 21-year-old student from London Amos: A 32-year-old pathology technician from London Amman: A 25-year-old from Macclesfield James: A 30-year-old estate agent director from Leeds Korey: A 32-year-old builder from Pylmouth Chris B: A 30-year-old weight-loss practitioner from London Oliver: A 31-year-old painter and decorator from Swansea

Who is Ant Middleton?

SAS: Who Dares Wins Chief Instructor, Ant Middleton (©GETTY)

Ant Middleton is best known at the Chief Instructor on SAS: Who Dares Wins and has been on the show since it started in 2015.

He joined the army when he was just 16 and served in the 9 Parachute Squadron RE. Ant completed tours of duty in Northern Ireland (1999) and North Macedonia (2001).

Ant left the army and enlisted in the Royal Marines in 2005 before joining the Special Boat Service as a point man and sniper in 2008.

It’s a common misconception that Ant has never been a member of the SAS.

Who are the SAS: Who Dares Wins staff?

Ant is joined by fellow forces veterans, Foxy, Billy and Ollie, who are all back for the new series.

Jason “Foxy” Fox has also been on SAS: Who Dares Wins since it started in 2015. He was a member of the Royal Marine Commandos when he was just 16 and joined the Special Forces when he was 26.

Mark “Billy” Billingham spent a whopping 27 years in the SAS and even received an MBE when he led a mission in Iraq to rescue a British hostage. He was a Warrant Officer Class 1 – the highest rank in the SAS. Aside from that, he has also been a bodyguard for the likes of Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie and Kate Moss.

Ollie Ollerton was also a part of the Special Forces and joined the Royal Marine Commandos when he was 18. After a gruelling selection process, Ollie joined the Special Boat Service as a Special Forces Combat Frogman, taking part in high profile missions across land and sea.

The fearsome foursome are also joined by new DS, Jay Morton, who spent 10 years in the SAS and only left his duty a year ago. Jay is the mole in the 2020 series and will surely have a lot of information to pass back to Ant and his team.

