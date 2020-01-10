sarileru-neekevvaru-vs-ala-vaikunthapurramuloo:-take-a-look-at-pre-release-business-of-mahesh-arjun’s-films

Allu Arjun Army celebrates 3rd anniversary













Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has registered superb response in their pre-release business. But superstar Mahesh Babu’s movie has fetched more money stylish star Allu Arjun’s films.

Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are the most awaited Telugu movies, which are set for release as Sankranti treat. The makers of both movies have left no stone in promoting them and making them look bigger than the other. Their promos have grabbed many eyeballs and soared the curiosity and expectations from the film sky high. The hype had generated a lot of demand for their rights.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has earned Rs 103.00 crore, Rs 24.30 crore, Rs 15.20 crore and Rs 2.50 crore from its theatrical, satellite, Hindi dubbing and other rights, respectively. Anil Ravipudi’s film has fetched Rs 145 crore in its pre-release business. It has shattered the record of Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu (Rs 140 crore) but failed to beat Maharshi (Rs 150 crore).

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has earned Rs 88.00 crore, Rs 23.50 crore, Rs 19.00 crore and Rs 2.50 crore from its theatrical, satellite, Hindi dubbing and other rights, respectively. The Trivikram Srinivas-directed action drama has fetched a total of Rs 133 crore in its pre-release business. It is the highest amount for a film featuring Allu Arjun.

Here are the prices of the area-wise theatrical rights of Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual figures. All the figures are in rupees and crore.