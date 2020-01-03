sarileru-neekevvaru-to-be-biggest-release-in-mahesh’s-entire-career,-says-anil-sunkara

RGV style celebration new year













Producer Anil Sunkara said that his upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru is going to be the biggest release in superstar Mahesh Babu’s entire career. But the makers are yet to finalise its release date due to its clash with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru had earlier announced that the movie would hit the screens on January 12. The film has completed the censor formalities and received a U/A certificate on Wednesday. But the producers made an announcement about its censorship on January 2, but they didn’t confirm its release date, which is the usual practice in the Telugu film industry.

Anil Sunkara tweeted on Wednesday night, “It’s U/A for #SarileruNeekevvaru ❤ A Perfect Entertainer is all set for Grand World Wide Release Experience #SuperStarSankranthi Only In Theatres Super ⭐ @urstrulyMahesh @AnilRavipudi @AnilSunkara1 @vijayashanthi_m @iamRashmika @ThisIsDSP #MASSMB.”

Matter of pride for Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun?

The rumour mills are abuzz with the news that it has become a matter of pride for Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun are head over heels to release of their respective films before the other. Each one of them wants their films to be the bigger opener than the other. For this, they need to have a bigger screen count and they have ordered their producers for making sure of it. The makers are under tremendous pressure.

While their fans eagerly wait to see their dominance, Anil Sunkara has announced to get the highest screen count for a Mahesh Babu film. “The last-minute formalities are being looked at as of now and the exact figure will be revealed in a few days. As of now, it is Mahesh’s biggest release in his entire career,” the producer told in an interview to 123Telugu.

When asked the justification of its title, Anil Sunkara said, “Sarileru Neekevvaru is not defining a person, it is for the entire soldiers who stand for the country and save us from the enemies. Mahesh plays a soldier in the film and what he does after coming to Rayalaseema is the whole film about. Once you see the film, you will understand the justification automatically.”

A lot is being talked about a hilarious train sequence in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Talking about it, Anil Sunkara said, “The train episode is going to be the highlight of the film and will be there for half an hour in the first half. The comedy generated through this episode will leave everyone in splits in the theaters.”