sarileru-neekevvaru-(sln)-review:-anil-ravipudi-disappoints-mahesh-babu’s-fans

Joker Android malware













Director Anil Ravipudi has disappointed superstar Mahesh Babu’s fans with the predictable second half and weak climax in the Sarileru Neekevvaru (SLN), which is now getting mixed reviews.

Anil Ravipudi was just four-film old, when he got the opportunity to direct superstar Mahesh Babu. Three of the four movies were hit, while one of them bombed at the box office. His last directorial venture F2 – Fun and Frustration starring Varun Tej and Venkatesh has become blockbuster at the box office.

The huge success of F2 created a lot of curiosity about Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh Babu’s fans felt that Anil Ravipudi would get a blockbuster to their favorite hero too. Moreover, for the first time in his career, Mahesh appears as an army officer Sarileru Neekevvaru. His fans were all thrilled to see him dazzle the screens in the uniform.

Sarileru Neekevvaru posterTwitter

Weak climax of Sarileru Neekevvaru

He has done it with his energetic performance. His fans impressed with it as well as the acting of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti and others. They are also absolutely in love with their production values like music, picturisation, action, and dialogues. But they are partially disappointed with the director’s scripting.

Fans are happy with the first half of Sarileru Neekevvaru, which they call it a complete package of entertainment. They can’t get over the train sequence. But post-interval, the movie turns predictable and has a routine story, which takes away their interest. Adding to their disappointment is the climax of the film, which they call a weak one. This shows Anil Ravipudi seems to have failed to meet their expectations to some extent.

Tamanna Bhatia with Mahesh Babu in Sarileru NeekevvaruTwitter

