sarileru-neekevvaru-movie-review-and-rating-by-audience:-live-updates-on-mahesh-babu-film

Director Anil Ravipudi’s Telugu movie Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijayashanti, has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action film,, which has been written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu have produced it under their banners AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board.

Sarileru Neekevvaru story: Bharati (Vijayashanthi) is a righteous professor who always believes in doing the right thing. She is also highly patriotic and has sent two of her sons (one after the death of other) to the army. When Bharati’s second son Ajay (Sathyadev) is injured, Ajay (Mahesh Babu) has to bring in the news to her. However, when Ajay (Mahesh Babu) goes to visit Bharati (Vijayashanthi), she is missing along with family. What has happened to her? Where does MLA Nagendra (Prakash Raj) fit into this scheme of things and how Samskruti (Rashmika Mandanna) is part of the overall story, is what the movie is all about?

PK3VK @GnanaVarsha

Excellent interval shot. Remaining absolute crap.. #SarileruNeekevvaru Most hyped train episode crap anedhi chinna maata.. #SarileruNeekevvaru Konda reddy Buruju kaada Alluri Sitarama Raju . Second half started on absolute high #SarileruNeekevvaru Lite climax. Not satisfied. High ivvadam slow cheyyadam.. Same graph throughout the 2nd half. Fans stuff unnay. May work commercially. My condolences to Rashmika. Each and every scene is so irritating.. Sorry. #SarileruNeekkevvaru

Movies Box Office @MovieBoxoffice5

#SarileruNeekevvaru Review 1st half is ok Interval Block 2nd Half lengthy & Slow Weakest Climax #Mindblock song Heroine over action & Story ——– Below Average Movie …#SarileruNeekkevvaru