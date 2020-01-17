sarileru-neekevvaru-costumes-for-auction;-mahesh-babu-mobbed-at-renigunta-airport

Super star Mahesh babu mobbed at Renigunta airport, Tirumala













The makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru are auctioning the costumes of Mahesh Babu for a noble cause. The superstar was mobbed at Renigunta airport, while he was on his way to offer prayers to Lord Venkateshwara in Tirupati.

Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was released on January 11, has collected over Rs 130 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week of its release. The Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has earned nearly Rs 100 crore for its distributors, who have invested Rs 103 crore on its theatrical rights. The makers of the film recently hosted a success part to the team members.

The team of Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is thrilled over its success, headed to Tirupati on Thursday. Anil Ravipudi tweeted photo featuring him with Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju, Rajendra Prasad, Vijayashanti and Mahesh Babu. The director also wrote, “Heading to tirupathi … #SarileruNeekevvaru #BlockBusterKaBAAP.”

Sarileru Neekevvaru team heading to offer prayers to Lord Venkateshwara in TirupatiTwitter

Later, BA Raju, the publicist for the actor, tweeted a video featuring fans mobbing Mahesh Babu to take selfies with him in the Renigunta airport. He also wrote, “SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh @ Renigunta airport. Reached Tirumala. Team #SarileruNeekevvaru will offer prayers and seek blessings of Lord Venkateswara Tomorrow.”

The producers of Sarileru Neekevvaru are so delighted over the massive response that they have come forward to auction the costumes sported by Mahesh Babu in the film. They have teamed up with BollyWoo for noble work called ‘Closet for a Cause’. Fans can buy Prince’s cloths by logging in to its website.

Mahesh Babu in Sarileru NeekevvaruTwitter

BollyWoo tweeted, “Are you excited? Actual outfits worn by #SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh in #SarileruNeekevvaru are in auction “Closet For A Cause” on 17th January 2020 Register now: @AnilRavipudi @AnilSunkara1 @AKentsOfficial @GMBents #BlockBusterKaBAAP.”

In the video shared by BollyWoo, Anil Ravipudi is seen saying, “Sarileru Neekevvaru has tied up with BollyWoo for a noble cause. We are auctioning the outfits of Mahesh Babu in the film. The funds collected from them will be donated to Army related charity house called Vasantharatna Foundation for Art. Auction is on January 17. Please participate in this great cause.”