sarileru-neekevvaru-box-office-collection:-mahesh’s-sln-beats-than-rajini’s-darbar-in-usa-premieres

Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru has made a fantastic collection at the USA box office in the premieres. Its business is almost double of what Rajinikanth’s Darbar collected in its preview shows in the country on Wednesday.

Mahesh Babu is undoubtedly the most popular Telugu actor in the USA and the promos of Sarileru Neekevvaru had grabbed many eyeballs in the country. The distributors held premiere shows in around 300 locations across the country in a bid to cash in on his popularity and hype surrounding the movie. Having good advance booking, the Anil Ravipudi-directed film has opened to a fantastic response.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has collected $759,000 at the USA box office in its premiere shows. The number might cross $800,000 mark, which the final figures are revealed. Jalapathy Gudelli, an observer of Telugu film trade, tweeted, #USA Premieres: #SarileruNeekevvaru – $759k. This is a big number considering the fact that the USA market for Telugu films is going through a low phase of late.”

Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru

Sarileru Neekevvaru has already beaten the record of Mahesh Babu’s previous film Maharshi. It has become the third biggest opener for the actor in the country after Spyder and Bharat Ane Nenu. It may even push Bharat Ane Nenu to the third rank when the distributors reveal the final figure this evening.

Here is the list of Mahesh Babu’s biggest openers in the USA in recent years.

Rank Movie Locations Ticket Gross 1 Spyder NA $25 $1,005,630 2 Bharat Ane Nenu NA $20 $800,000 3 Brahmotsavam 149 $25 $560,000 4 Srimanthudu NA $20 $537,000 5 Aagadu 108 $20 $524,000 6 Maharshi 260 $20 $511,000

The Rajinikanth starrer started on a good note and collected in the premiere shows in the USA on Wednesday. Having remained strong, Darbar has crossed $900,000 mark at the USA box office in two days. The movie is set to cross $1 million mark in the country on Saturday. Its collection is way too low considering hits films like Kabali, which has minted $1.5 million in its premiere shows alone.

DarbarTwitter

A movie business tracker tweeted, “#Darbar Crossed #900KMark in #USA Premieres – $492,729 Day1 – $157,206 Day2 – $255,998 Total Gross – $905,933 #Rajnikanth #mathuVadalara: $227,693.”