sarileru-neekevvaru-6-day-box-office-collection:-mahesh-babu’s-sln-makes-100%-recovery

Top 5 TikTok celebrities in india : Which one is your favorite?













Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru (SLN) has concluded the first week with a record-breaking collection at the box office. It has recovered 100 percent of its distributors’ investments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS) in six days.

Sarileru Neekevvaru had huge hype and curiosity generated by its promos before its release. The distributors released the film in a record number of cinema halls across the globe on January 11. Having good advance booking, the movie received a humongous start at the box office and became the biggest opener for Mahesh Babu. The movie was successful in meeting the expectations of everyone.

A strong word of mouth helped the Anil Ravipudi-directed movie go on strength to strength on the following days. Despite clashing with Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Darbar, Sarileru Neekevvaru has collected approximately Rs 112.60 crore gross at the AP/TS box office in the six-day first week. It has become the highest-grossing film in the opening week for Mahesh Babu.

Sarileru Neekevvaru posterTwitter

BA Raju, the publicist for Mahesh Babu revealed the area-wise earnings of Sarileru Neekevvaru. He also said that the movie holds the non-Baahubali 2 records in all the areas of the Telugu states and the superstar is the Sankranti champion. According to Raju, the film has earned Rs 77.94 crore for the distributors, who have shelled out Rs 75.70 crore on its AP/TS theatrical rights.

Here are the prices of the area-wise theatrical rights and the first-day earnings of Sarileru Neekevvaru. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match the actual figures. All the figures are in rupees and crore.

Sarileru NeekevvaruTwitter