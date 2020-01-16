sarileru-neekevvaru-5-day-box-office-collection:-mahesh’s-sln-sets-non-baahubali-records-in-these-areas

11 sinking cities to disappear by 2100













Sarileru Neekevvaru (SLN) has achieved brilliant collections at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS) on Wednesday, January 15. Mahesh Babu’s film has set non-Baahubali 2 records in some areas of the Telugu states in five days.

Sarileru NeekevvaruTwitter

Sarileru Neekevvaru opened to superb response on Saturday and remained strong on Sunday despite clashing with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie witnessed a drop on Monday but witnessed good jump on Tuesday. The film has shown further growth in its collection on Wednesday due to the Sankranti holiday. It had many Housefull shows across the Telugu states on its fifth day.

As per the reports, Sarileru Neekevvaru has collected Rs 13.80 crore gross at the AP/TS box office on Wednesday. Its five-day total collection stands at Rs 98.80 crore gross. The movie needs to collect Rs 1.20 crore to cross Rs 100 crore gross mark in the Telugu states. As you are reading this report, the movie has already achieved this feat in the morning shows on Thursday.

Sarileru Neekevvaru posterTwitter

The producers are thrilled over its massive success and are holding an event in Warangal to celebrate it. AK Entertainments tweeted, “The #BlockbusterKaBaapCelebrations will take place on the January 17 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Hanmakonda, Warangal #BlockBusterKaBAAP #SarileruNeekevvaru @urstrulyMahesh @AnilRavipudi @AnilSunkara1 @GMBents @LahariMusic @SVC_official.”

Sarileru Neekevvaru fetched Rs 75.70 crore from the sale of its theatrical rights for the Telugu states. The Anil Ravipudi-directed action film has earned Rs 68.22 crore for the distributors in these states in five days. It has not only broken the even most of the areas but also set non-Baahubali 2 highest records.

Here are the prices of the area-wise theatrical rights and the first-day earnings of Sarileru Neekevvaru. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match the actual figures. All the figures are in rupees and crore.