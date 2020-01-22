sarah-phelps-on-new-bbc-agatha-christie-adaptation:-:-‘have-i-changed-loads-of-stuff?-of-course-i-have’

The screenwriter adapting Agatha Christie’s novels for the BBC has said her controversial rewrites are the stories that the crime author wanted to tell.

Sarah Phelps’s latest adaptation, The Pale Horse, comes to television next month. It is loosely based on Christie’s 1961 novel of the same name but Phelps has made major changes to the plot and characters.

The main character, Mark Easterbrook (Rufus Sewell) has been turned into a liar and womaniser. In the book, Easterbrook witnesses a fight in a cafe involving a flighty heiress who soon meets her death. In the BBC One version, the heiress is working as a showgirl and is Easterbrook’s mistress.

Phelps previously upset diehard Christie fans by changing the identity of the killer in Ordeal by Innocence, drawing parallels between the Brexit movement and 1930s fascism in The ABC Murders, and adding sex and swearing to And Then There Were None and Witness for the Prosecution.