sarah-paulson-is-officially-returning-to-american-horror-story-for-season-10

American Horror Story stalwart Sarah Paulson has been confirmed to return to the anthology show for its upcoming tenth series.

The actress had starred in every series since the first but skipped on last year’s slasher-inspired 1984.

But now, fans of Ryan Murphy’s horror phenomenon can rest easy as the Ocean’s Eight star has confirmed her return to the show that made her a star.

‘I did ask Ryan if the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back, and he said “yes you could say”,’ Paulson revealed to Deadline.

‘So, yes,’ she added. ‘I will be back on American Horror Story.’

When asked if she would be returning to the show in a full-time capacity as a main cast member, the 45-year-old would only say: ‘I should hope so.’

Throughout her tenure on the show, Paulson has played a psychic, a journalist, a witch, a two-headed twin and a junkie ghost – so you can’t say she doesn’t get to stretch her acting muscles.

It’s good news all round for American Horror Story fans as it was only announced last night that the horror-anthology has been renewed for three more seasons by home channel FX.

Speaking about the decision, John Landgraf, FX Networks and Productions chairman, confirmed the news at the Television Critics Association and said: ‘Ryan [Murphy] and Brad [Falchuk] are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series.’

‘We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years.’

Ryan had previously hinted that the show could end in season 10 – telling Variety: ‘The 10th is the last season that’s ordered but John [Gray, supervising producer] and I said around season five, this is something that is so beloved that maybe it could keep ongoing.

‘And now in its ninth season, in terms of worldwide… it’s one of the most popular shows in the world, so I will continue to have an appetite to do it as long as John wants to do it.’

We only have one thing to say to Ryan Murphy – get Jessica Lange back next, please!

American Horror Story returns in 2020 to FX





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Brad Pitt credits Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober

MORE: Kylie Jenner steps out in style with Kardashian family in Malibu





