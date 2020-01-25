sarah-ferguson-‘planning-to-launch-a-luxury-products-range-based-on-her-duchess-title’

Sarah Ferguson and her family have endured a difficult few months thanks to the scandal her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, was involved in.

But now the Duchess Of York is putting her best foot forward and is reported to have set up her own business, called Duchess Inc.

It’s claimed that Sarah’s new brand will sell ‘towels, soaps, teas and jewellery’.

The Sun reports that 60-year-old Fergie’s new business is still in the design stage.

Sarah has reportedly launched her own brand (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: ITV reveals whether Princess Beatrice’s wedding will be televised live

The newspaper says that the Daily Mail obtained some PowerPoint slides from a pitch presentation, which contained images showing jewellery ‘featuring Tiffany-style rings’ with the slogans ‘love, hope and faith’ stamped onto them.

The presentation slides are also said to describe Sarah as “globally one of the most written about women” and “recognised across the world and loved across continents”.

It’s claimed that the Duchess is seeking £10million to fund the business and that she has pitched her idea to a “select number of super-rich potential investors”.

Other images showed products – part of The Duchess Collection – wrapped in orange packaging and featuring a logo with two, winged horses.

A piece of poetry is also said to be included.

Take a moment. That is the key. See the light. Which will set you free.

“Take a moment. That is the key. See the light. Which will set you free.”

Read more: Sarah Ferguson denies she’s ‘rekindled her romance’ with Prince Andrew

Recently, the Duchess opened up about the scandal her ex-husband has been embroiled in and defended his character.

Taking to Instagram, she called Andrew a ‘perfect gentleman’ and that she was ‘deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man’.

Sarah also defended Meghan Markle during the royal crisis in which she and Prince Harry announced they were stepping back from senior royal duties.

She said she felt “desperately sorry” for Meghan, before calling the royal “modern and fabulous”.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.