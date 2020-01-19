saracens-vs-racing-92,-champions-cup:-latest-score-and-live-updates

Not a quiet weekend at Allianz Park. In case you missed it – unlikely – Saracens will be relegated from the Gallagher Premiership at the end of the season. They also have a Champions Cup match to play this afternoon, which, they must win, ideally with a bonus point, in order to get through to the quarter-finals.
There is plenty to read about regarding the relegation story, I would recommend the bullet points above, but, for just a brief moment, let’s focus on the game.
Racing 92 are gunning to finish as second seeds and need a bonus-point win, and to win by 11 points, in order to overtake Exeter Chiefs and to qualify for a potential home semi-final.
Saracens, meanwhile, on 14 points, are battling to make the last eight and have named a strong side in order to attempt to pull that off.
Now, here’s the full statement from Saracens this morning.
THE BOARD OF SARACENS WISHES TO UNRESERVEDLY APOLOGISE FOR THE MISTAKES MADE IN RELATION TO THE SALARY CAP REGULATIONS.
Our goal is to rebuild confidence and trust. The first step was to appoint a new independent chairman to lead on governance reform ensuring errors of the past are not replicated in the future. Furthermore, following open and frank discussions with PRL, we have accepted the unprecedented measure of automatic relegation from the Premiership at the end of the 2019-2020 season.
We understand this decision will be difficult for the Saracens family to accept. The Board must embody the values of the club, learn from its mistakes so the Club can come back stronger. It is in the wider interests of the Premiership and English rugby to take this decisive step, to ensure everybody is able once again to focus on the game of rugby, which we all love.
We hope that we can now start to move forward, begin to restore confidence and over time, rebuild trust with PRL, its stakeholders and the wider rugby community.