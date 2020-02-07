saracens-in-the-dock-again-after-reportedly-fielding-an-ineligible-player-in-the-champions-cup

Saracens face an independent disciplinary committee this evening after allegedly fielding an ineligible player during their Heineken Champions Cup win over Racing 92 last month.

Saracens defeated the French side on January 19 in their final pool game to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup as one of the three best runners-up.

It was today, however, revealed that prop Titi Lamositele may have been ineligible to take part in the win at Allianz Park due to an inadvertent administrative error on behalf of the club.

The United States international was eligible at the time Saracens’ match-day squad was announced, however, the club has indicated to EPCR that the player’s work permit expired on Saturday, January 18, the day before the fixture against Racing 92.

Consequently an independent Disciplinary Committee consisting of Roger Morris (Wales), Chair, Pamela Woodman (Scotland) and Jean-Noel Couraud (France) has been appointed to hear the misconduct complaint in London this evening at 6.00pm.

Lamositele played 60 minutes of the victory over Racing 92 last month and is due to start for Saracens tonight in their Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final at Sale Sharks.

The club will be hoping that, if they are found guilty by EPCR, any punishment is not too severe given the governing body labelled the incident with Lamositele as “an inadvertent administrative error”.

Saracens, who have been relegated to the Championship next season due to Premiership salary cap breaches, are to play Leinster in the Champions Cup quarter-finals next in April.