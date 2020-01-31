Saracens maintain begun the restructuring of their squad after confirming that hooker Joe Gray has joined Harlequins on loan.

The 31-one year-extinct, who spent eight years at Quins before joining Saracens in 2018, has moved to the Stoop till the stop of this season.

The switch is probably going the principle of many transfers by Saracens, who’re revamping their squad following relegation to the Championship.

The club maintain been demoted to the 2d tier of English rugby after breaching the Premiership’s salary cap in each and every of the past three seasons and tracking to cease so this one year too.

Saracens maintain acknowledged they’re birth to loaning gamers to top-flights golf equipment subsequent one year, with wait on-rower Ben Earl drawing heaps of hobby, and Gray’s switch helps that stance.

“Harlequins has at all times had this kind of special space in my heart and is the set most of my special recollections reach from,” acknowledged Gray.

“After I heard there was once an opportunity to reach wait on, as they’re combating accidents, Sarries were tremendous ample to launch me to reach and play some rugby.

“I’m extraordinarily mad to derive wait on accessible with various end company.”