sara-ali-khan-quietly-sneaks-into-rumoured-bf-kartik-aaryan’s-abode-on-31st-night,-dodges-paparazzi?

On Koffee With Karan, Sara Ali Khan had openly expressed her liking to Kartik Aaryan in front of her dad Saif Ali Khan. Some time later, Ranveer Singh had played cupid between Sara and Kartik that helped them break the ice. Since then, rumours of Sara and Kartik seeing each other started doing the rounds. But soon, the reports of their break-up cropped up and Ananya Panday was dubbed as the deal breaker in their relationship. However, if the latest reports are anything to go by,Sara and Kartik are back together and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter even sneaked into Kartik’s abode at New Year Eve.

According to Spotboye, Sara Ali Khan had arrived at Kartik’s Juhu residence at 9 pm and celebrated the night together. When Sara paid visit to Kartik’s house, there were no shutterbugs to click pictures of her. However, while Sara was leaving close to 2 am, the paparazzi came sniffing around waiting outside Kartik’s house.

Kartik Aaryan, who has a very friendly relationship with the paparazzi, went downstairs to greet them with New Year wishes. And while Kartik managed to keep the shutterbugs busy with his talk, Sara apparently made a quiet from the other gate without getting clicked.

A couple of months ago, when the producer of Love Aaj Kal 2, Dinesh Vijan, was asked about Kartik and Sara’s breakup that eventually affected the film schedule, he had told Bombay Times, “I didn’t even know Sara and Kartik were dating. They are both strong actors who have the love of the audience, and with Imtiaz Ali, the master of heartbreaks, telling us how love has changed in the last decade, I am confident this film will be a much-awaited 2020 Valentine Day release.”

It remains to be seen if there’s something brewing between Kartik and Sara or not. Let’s wait and watch.