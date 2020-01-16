sara-ali-khan,-kartik-aaryan’s-romantic-drama-with-imtiaz-ali-titled-love-aaj-kal;-first-poster-unveiled

The first look poster of Imtiaz Ali’s highly anticipated next has been dropped, along with its title. The Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer, touted to be a spiritual successor of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 2009 romantic comedy Love Aaj Kal, has also been titled Love Aaj Kal. Imtiaz Ali has directed the movie, earlier rumoured to be titled Aaj Kal.

The poster shows a sleeping Kartik Aaryan (Veer) with his one arm resting on a diary. Looking somewhat sad and contemplative, Sara Ali Khan (Zoe) is seen embracing Kartik from behind. The poster also indicates the film will be set in two decades, the 2020s and 1990s, as the two dates are printed above aaj (now) and kal (then) respectively.

The trailer is set to release on Friday.

Check out the poster here

The film also stars Imtiaz’s Highway actor Randeep Hooda and newcomer Arushi Sharma. The team wrapped up the shooting of the film in July last year. The 66-day-long shoot began on 4 March in Delhi, then shifted to Udaipur, and finally finished in Himachal Pradesh. Sara shared several photographs featuring her co-actor Kartik, Imtiaz, and the rest of the team. She wrote working with Imitiaz was a dream come true, and she appreciated his “warmth, patience, and consideration.” Check out Sara’s posts on wrapping up Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal is slated to hit cinemas on 14 February, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. It is presented by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Imtiaz’s Window Seat Films, and Reliance Entertainment.

Updated Date: Jan 16, 2020 11: 50: 24 IST