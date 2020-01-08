Sapna Choudhary latest video – Sapna Choudhary Haryanvi dictionary video goes viral

Sapna Choudhary is a Haryanvi singer who has injured so many people till now by his hanging. Sapna Chaudhary’s songs are raging on social media. Sapna Chaudhary makes people dance with her songs. Sapna Chaudhary, who made people crazy with her tremendous dance step, is now winning the hearts of people through Haryanvi Dictionary. Sapna Chaudhary is now seen in a new style. This time Sapna has made up her mind to teach Haryanvi language to the people. Sapna has shared a video from her Instagram with fans. In this video, Sapna is seen explaining the meaning of some words of Haryanvi language. The video is also being liked a lot.

Sapna Chaudhary explains the meaning of some Haryanvi words on Instagram every Tuesday. This time Sapna has explained the meaning of the word ND. Sapna said that the meaning of the word ND is different, which there is no one like it. The one who is the next on earth, absolutely brilliant.

With this post, Sapna wrote in the caption “Hello, Ram Ram India! It is smartness to enter the blanket in this bitter cold and watch my video of Sapna Chaudhary! Yes, today’s Haryanvi Dictionary ka word is related to smartness se hi! So watch the video and if you have a heart smart, then comment and tag me and @famefoxbyfmg #famefoxbyfmg! So get on, just stay away from the thand and don’t get bruised. “