sapna-choudhary-gets-teary-eyed;-hina-khan,-kapil-sharma-&-others-cheer-coronavirus-fighters

Sapna Choudhary

Sapna Choudhary became teary-eyed as she cheered Coronavirus fighters. She shared the video and captioned it as, “बूरे समय में भी कुछ अच्छाई होती है 🇮🇳 गर्व है हमें एकता और अखंडता पर #emotionalmoments #indian #proudtobeindian🇮🇳 #besafe #strongertogether #gocarona.”

Hina Khan

Hina also shared a few videos on her Instagram stories in which she, her brothers and neighbours were seen praising the brave hearts. Sharing a video on her Instagram account, the actress wrote, “A tribute to all the health workers, municipal workers, Police officials, Defence, fire services, Media and others across the globe working day in and day out to keep us safe.. May this Vibration and cosmic sound of oneness wipe away the evil 🦠 Thank you @narendramodi Ji for this great initiative 🙏 #NationWideApplause #TheBraveHearts.”

Kapil Sharma With His Little Daughter

Kapil Sharma with his cute munchkin and Mika Singh were seen cheering the brave hearts. The actor shared a few videos on his Instagram account. Sharing a video, the comedian wrote, “A tribute to our Brothers and Sisters who are fighting constantly against #CoronaVirus #JantaCurfew #SocialDistancing #IndiaFightsCorona #stayhomestaysafe #India #ThankYouIndia ❤️🙏🥁 @mikasingh 📸 @manikaransingh14.”

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes wrote, “So today our society began applauding 5 mins before 5 and went on until 5.05 pm. It was so overwhelming to see how everyone became one and were appreciating people out there who are risking their lives inorder to help and save our lives . M sure we will have a great story to tell our children and grandchildren how the world united and fought against this deadly virus. #jantacurfew #corona #wewillcomeoutstronger #staysafe.”