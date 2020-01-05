sapna-choudhary-does-a-sexy-dance-on-haryanvi-songs,-audience-became-uncontrollable,-check-out-the-video

Sapna Choudhary glamorous video Haryanvi Song – On the one hand, an FIR was lodged in the car accident case on well-known Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary and on the other side she is making a big splash on YouTube with her sexy dance video. In this video, Sapna Chaudhary is seen in a suit salwar, but her looks are very hot. Sapna Chaudhary is making such a mutiny at the stage due to her mind-boggling shakes that the fans are becoming uncontrollable. This video of her has been seen millions of times and it is also going viral on social media. On her dance, the fans are coming to the stage and raining notes.







Sapna Choudhary is known for her banging dance and also dominates social media. Her dance videos are very popular. Another dance video of Sapna Chaudhary, popularly known as Desi Queen, is rocking the internet. The video has been shared on Instagram from their fan page. In this dance video, Sapna Choudhary has done an amazing dance. Sapna Chaudhary’s dance video fans are very fond of it.



Sapna Choudhary has won the hearts of fans with her unique dance style in this video. There was a huge crowd of fans watching her dance performance. Anyway, Sapna Choudhary’s dance videos are popular on social media. Her dance videos are also liked by the fans. Recently Sapna Choudhary’s new Haryanvi song ‘Sulfa Sararar Tha Gaya’ ((Sulfa Sararr Tha Gaya) Was released. The song was a huge hit on YouTube.

Sapna Choudhary started her career with an orchestra team from Haryana. He started his career by being a part of the team with Ragani artists. Sapna Chaudhary used to participate in ragani programs in Haryana and adjoining states with ragani parties in the beginning. After that they started doing stage dance then did not look back. Sapna Chaudhary has also been a part of ‘Bigg Boss 11’. Not only this, she has also spread his dance in many Bollywood films.