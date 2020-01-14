santander-cuts-interest-rate-and-cashback-on-123-current-accounts

Santander 123 current account customers will earn less interest and cashback after the bank announced major changes to its flagship account.
The 123 account has been one of the most popular current accounts since its launch in March 2012. It offers interest on balances held by customers and cashback on household spending.
However, from May 5 account holders will see the interest rate, which is paid on balances up to £20,000, fall from 1.5pc to 1pc. Cashback earnings will also be capped at £15 a month.
The monthly fee for holding the 123 account will remain at £5 a month.
Santander will also reduce its interest rate for customers who hold its Select and Private current accounts. Those using the 123 Lite account, which does not pay interest, will also have their cashback limited to £15 a month.
Santander said that 90pc of its customers would be unaffected by the cashback cap. However, about one in 50 people would now pay more for their monthly fee than they earn in interest and cashback. The bank will write to these customers to offer alternative accounts.
The changes were made because of the low interest rate environment, and increased regulatory pressure on the current account market, Santander said.
One issue facing many banks is new rules on overdrafts which state that all customers must be charged a single interest rate. The rules have been implemented by the City watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority, to make it easier for customers to compare accounts.
However, they have removed a valuable income stream for banks, which tended to generate significant amounts of income from customers in their overdrafts.
Santander said it would charge 39.9pc for arranged overdraft borrowing from April 6. This equates to customers being charged 9p per day for each £100 borrowed.
Andrew Hagger of Moneycomms, a personal finance analyst, said: “The Santander 123 account was extremely popular in its prime but in the last few years the offering has been gradually watered down and is now a shadow of what it was.”
However, Mr Hagger said there were few accounts offering worthwhile perks to customers. “The issue for consumers is that there’s not much else on the market to get excited about for credit interest and rewards,” he said.
“A rival deal worth considering is the NatWest Reward Account. It costs £2 per month and (from February) allows you to earn a max £4 per month on direct debits and £1 per month if you log in on the app – so a net credit of £3 per month.”