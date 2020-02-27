sanjay-manjrekar-offers-bowling-advice-to-jasprit-bumrah,-gets-savagely-trolled

Sanjay Manjrekar’s advice for Jasprit Bumrah wasn’t well received by netizens. © Instagram

Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter to comment on Jasprit Bumrah’s Super Over in the third T20 International between India and New Zealand in Hamilton on Wednesday. Bumrah, who is considered to be one of the best bowlers in the death with his variations and dangerous yorkers, proved to be ineffective bowling the Super Over as Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill tonked him around the park, scoring 17 runs off his six deliveries.”Watched that super over from Bumrah. He is such a fabulous bowler but he could use the crease a little more to create different delivery angles,” Manjrekar tweeted on Thursday.

Watched that super over from Bumrah. He is such a fabulous bowler but he could use the crease a little more to create different delivery angles. #INDvsNZ

— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 30, 2020Twitter users were quick to pounce on the former India batsman, peppering him with memes and savage comments as they came to the defence of the much-loved pacer.”Stop it, you were an average player,” one user tweeted.”Sanjay Manjjrekar of 2019 is back at 2020. Why Sanjay? I think getting mass abuse is your passion,” tweeted another.India, however, went on to win the Super Over contest, with Rohit Sharma’s twin sixes off the final two deliveries from Tim Southee seeing the team through.But regardless of the outcome, Bumrah would not be best pleased with his performance in the match and indeed the Super Over. After India scored 179 batting first, Kane Williamson almost single-handedly won the match for New Zealand. The Kiwis captain scored 95 off 48 deliveries in an explosive innings laced with eight fours and six sixes.Bumrah, who has still not found his best form since returning from a back injury earlier this month, was far from his miserly self as he leaked runs in his four overs. The pacer was India’s most expensive bowler, giving away 45 runs at an economy rate of 11.25. Only Shivam Dube, who bowled just a single over, had a worse economy rate for India.Williamson made the most of Bumrah not being at his best, smashing him for three consecutive boundaries in his last over.But the New Zealand skipper lost his wicket in the final over to Mohammed Shami, leaving New Zealand with two runs to win from three balls. But Shami bowled excellently to force a tie and the Super Over.India managed to win the match in the Super Over to seal their first ever T20I series win in New Zealand.