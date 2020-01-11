sanjay-dutt-to-yash-after-joining-kgf-2-shoot:-‘i’m-not-exaggerating,-but-you-guys-are-crazy’

Joker Android malware













Rocking Star Yash has spoken about working with Sanjay Dutt in upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2. The Kannada actor has said that the Bollywood star is blown away by the first part of the movie, written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

Sanjay Dutt and Yash.PR Handout

Sanjay Dutt, who enacts the role of antagonist named Adheera, was approached for the first instalment of KGF: Chapter 1, but he had turned down the offer. After the massive success of the flick, the Bollywood’s Munna Bhai agreed to act in the second part of the multilingual movie.

Sanjay Dutt’s a Fan of KGF: Chapter 1 and Team Efforts

“We have received innumerable number of calls from actors across the industries. They respect our work. There are some heroes who have watched the movie like fans for 20-25 times. Sanjay Dutt has also watched the film and enjoyed it a lot,” Yash said in an interview.

Rocky Bhai claims, “He is blown away by the efforts put in by the team on the project. He is amazed at the enthusiasm that each person has on the sets. Looking at our work, he told me ‘I have never seen this anywhere. I am not exaggerating but you guys are crazy.'”

The Mr and Mrs Ramachari actor claims that Sanjay Dutt, usually, comes late to the sets, which is not in case of KGF: Chapter 1. “He used to be on time and dedicatedly work from morning to evening. He is enjoying working with us,” Yash adds.

Executive producer Karthik Gowda, director Prashanth Neel with Sanjay Dutt on the sets of KGF: Chapter 2.PR Handout

Yash Goes for Leaner Look

Talking about his role in the Hombale Films-funded flick, Yash said that he would look lean in KGF: Chapter 2 compared to the first instalment. “It is quite sophisticated outlook where I will be seen wearing suits and colourful dress. In the Chapter 1, I had intimidating character, this will be quite different one because his lifestyle has changed. The presentation will be different in Chapter 2,” the Rocking Star adds.

The first instalment of KGF was released in December 2018. The second part is likely to be out later this year. The team is yet to lock in the date.