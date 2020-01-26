sanjay-dutt-distances-himself-from-trishala,-maanyata-dutt-comes-to-the-rescue?

‘Sanju’ crosses 500 crore mark worldwide













We were all left shocked when Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, Sanju, failed to talk about any aspect of Sanjay Dutt’s equation with his eldest daughter. Trishala, who is Sanjay Dutt’s daughter from his first marriage with Richa Sharma, was not mentioned even once in the movie. That Sanjay Dutt doesn’t share a good relationship with Trishala is Bollywood’s worst kept secrets.

Sanjay Dutt daughter’s Trishala Dutt flaunts her sexy curves in a white bikiniInstagram

Recently, Trishala Dutt spoke her heart out on the death of her Italian boyfriend. While many prayed for her boyfriend, Sanjay Dutt remained absent from the list of those who offered their condolences. On Sanjay Dutt’s 60th birthday, his timeline was flooded with adorable wishes from family members, industry friends, and fans. But, Trishala chose to not wish the actor. At least, not on social media.

A Deccan Chronicle report says that Sanjay Dutt has taken this conscious decision to stay away from Trishala and her life. The report says, “It seems Sanju has shut the door on Trishala. They don’t communicate at all. He has zero knowledge of what goes in her life. There is no connect, direct or indirect, between them.”

Sanjay Dutt with wife Manyata DuttVarinder Chawla

Maanyata – Trishala hit-it off

However, Maanyata Dutt seems has taken it upon herself to maintain a good rapport with the estranged daughter. Not only does she keeps liking and hearting all of Trishala’s picture, but a report also states that she had even told Trishala when they met that the Dutt girl could reach out to her anytime she needed her. That’s a sweet gesture, isn’t it?

It was speculated that things were not good between Manyata and Trishala when the latter didn’t come to visit her or the children when Sanjay Dutt was serving his jail term. Two years back, Maanyata had headed to New York to spend time with Trishala and the pictures revealed the best time the (step) mother-daughter duo had in each other’s company.

Maanyata even shared her first priceless selfie with Trishala on Instagram saying, “The lionesses…Dutt ladies in the house……..New York times at its best #usa #dutts #funtime #love #grace #positivity #instagam #newyork #shenigans #girlsnight @trishaladutt” Whereas Trishala too posted many Snapchat videos with her mommy dearest.