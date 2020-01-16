sandi’s-shoes-may-be-small,-but-filling-them-will-be-a-mighty-task

I don’t think anyone could have imagined a more unlikely duo than Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding when they were announced as presenters for The Great British Bake Off after it moved to Channel 4 in 2017.

Now, as Sandi announces her departure from the show, I don’t think we can quite imagine the show without that bizarre, beautiful pairing.

As I hear that Sandi is moving on to pastures new, I find myself reminiscing over the most magical memories I have of her in the tent, both as an avid viewer and an anxious baker.

Who can forget the incredible scenes of her tearing Krishnan Guru Murthy’s cake in two while ‘helping’ during the Stand Up To Cancer special last year? Or, in that same series, stepping in to fill Big Narstie’s shoes at the last minute and completing a challenge herself (rather impressively, I might add).

We watched her form instant bonds with bakers, bringing a charming mix of levity and support to heart-breaking disasters, and often saw her tear up when announcing departing contestants.

Never did I dream that she could surpass my sky-high expectations in person – yet she did. There are endless moments I’ll treasure; from designing, building and decorating a hypothetical Parisian department together in between challenges to snorting with glee over her impressions of white chocolate losing its temper.

Most of all, I will never forget the simplicity of her steadfast, comforting presence during the most challenging times. Sandi has the mystic ability to instantly read and understand a person from a glance.

When I was inconsolable following a challenge, she knew exactly what to say. I’d be quietly listing everything I’d done wrong in my head, when she’d chime in with various distractions from a book she’d read about Swedish death-cleaning (do look it up) to something funny her dog had just done.

She knew when to provide an ear for you to voice your woes, to whisk you away for a wander, or to show a mischievous disregard for the tent’s rules by elongating every syllable of ‘bakers, your time is up!’ – all with a twinkle in her eye.

She sat with Henry, chuckling with him at their futile attempts to pick off greaseproof paper that had unfortunately clung to every inch of his bread. She showed off remarkable ‘rock, paper, scissors’ skills – winning every time, much to my chagrin and her unending mirth.

Her signature laughter was audible from afar – during tense technicals and stressful showstoppers you’d hear her infectious giggle way before you saw her bounding into the tent to lend a helping hand along with her partner in crime, Noel.

Following Mel and Sue’s departure, a lot was riding on the improbable partnership of Noel and Sandi – and it’s an understatement to say that it worked. Their wonderfully wholesome mischief is matched only by their dedication to the bakers’ wellbeing. Their mission was – and is – simple: to have fun. And that’s what they did!

I was saved from taking myself too seriously on many a occasion by their ridiculous ability to produce costumes and props from nowhere, appearing in my eyeline in feathered fairy wings, wearing bread as wigs and tins as fancy hats. They created wonderful chaos.

I don’t think we will ever replace Sandi, in the same way that she and Noel didn’t replace Mel and Sue

I can understand Sandi’s move – she is an incredible woman doing incredible things; from politics to plays, scripts, TV shows, books and radio (and that’s just scratching at the surface).

The Great British Bake Off is all-consuming and must surely eat away at her ability to pursue other exciting projects – I know that during filming for our season, she’d scurry off to add to her most recent book. We were lucky to have her for as long as we did.

So now, talk will inevitably turn to what happens next. We know that there’s another batch of bakers waiting in the wings (so exciting!) – but what we don’t know is who’ll be joining Paul, Prue and Noel in the most famous tent in Berkshire this summer.

Speculation will be rife, with the rumour mill churning faster than the debate over the next 007 (hang on, this timing is convenient… have I cracked the code?). Calls for diversity will, I hope, be heard, as many throw their hats into the ring.

Mere hours after the announcement, bookies were already taking bets on Sandi’s replacement. But replacement seems like a strange word to use. I don’t think we will ever replace Sandi, in the same way that she and Noel didn’t replace Mel and Sue.

The presenters carry the show’s legacy of placing normal people at the heart of what they do, finding happiness in the most simple of things. The tears, mischief and laughter will continue – because that is what the show is.

Whoever joins the team, I wish them well. I am so excited to see what joy they bring, and how they bounce off the brilliant Noel. Sandi’s shoes may be small, but filling them will be a mighty task.

