sandi-toksvig-quits-the-great-british-bake-off-after-three-years

Sandi Toksvig has announced she’s leaving the Great British Bake Off after three years.

The star has appeared on 51 episodes alongside co-host Noel Fielding, as well as judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

The presenter announced her intention to leave saying she wanted to focus on other work projects.

She said of her decision: ‘When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work.

‘As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show.’

‘Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life,’ the star continued. ‘These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.

‘Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel.

‘The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.’

