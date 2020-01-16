sandi-toksvig-quits-great-british-bake-off-and-sparks-another-glorious-prue-leith-twitter-fail

Prue Leith accidentally let slip she still hasn’t quite got a grasp on Twitter as Sandi Toksvig announced she was quitting Great British Bake Off.

The Danish-born presenter confirmed she was stepping down as GBBO host after presenting the culinary competition for three years alongside Noel Fielding.

Now three years after revealing the 2017 GBBO winner on Twitter before the finale had aired, and Sandi had broken her news, Prue Leith immediately tweeted: ‘I have absolutely loved working with Sandi, she’s been a brilliant host and enormous fun and I am in awe of how hard she works juggling so many different projects.

‘We shall be lifelong friends’ way beyond the tent. #GBBO #sanditoksvig.’

And then just six minutes later, she was so gutted by Sandi’s departure she had to write the post again with a new hashtag: ‘I have absolutely loved working with Sandi, she’s been a brilliant host and enormous fun and I am in awe of how hard she works juggling so many different projects.

‘We shall be lifelong friends’ way beyond the tent. #GBBO #sanditoksvig #friendship.’

Expect another post with #friendhsipneverends any second now.

Making the shock announcement today, Sandi explained: ‘When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family.

‘Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work. As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show.’

‘Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life,’ she continued. ‘These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.

‘Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel.

‘The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.’

Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 later this year.





