sandi-toksvig-quits-bake-off-in-latest-blow-to-the-show-once-adored-by-the-nation

Sandi Toksvig is leaving the Great British Bake Off to focus on other projects, she has announced.

In a blow for the Channel 4 show, the comedian abruptly announced she was leaving via a press release she posted on Twitter.

In it, she writes: “When stepping down from a job, it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family.

“Unusually I am departing from The Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work. As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show.

“Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.

“Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel.

“The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.”

Toksvig has fronted the programme alongside Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith since 2017 after it moved to Channel 4 from BBC One.

Ian Katz, director of programmes at Channel 4, said: “Sandi is a huge part of why Bake Off’s move to Channel 4 has been such a success and we are immensely grateful for her contribution to the show.