Sanaya Irani's quarantine look brings positivity

Check out Sanaya Irani’s new post here!
Sanaya Irani, who is one of the popular actresses on Indian television appeared in serials like Miley Jab Hum Tum and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and became audiences favourite.
Sanaya is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. She gives fitness and fashion goals through her page.
The actress is lockdown at home and is missing her Dubai holidays. She took to Instagram and posted a throwback pic and current pic. She told her fans to be strong during this difficult time.
Check here!