sana-saeed,-stuck-in-us,-shares-her-ordeal-after-she-lost-her-father-on-janta-curfew-day!

Published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 12: 17 [IST]

Sana Saeed, who played Shah Rukh Khan's onscreen daughter, Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, lost her ailing father, Urdu poet Abdul Ahad Saeed on the day of Janta Curfew (March 22, 2020). The most heartbreaking part is that the actress couldn't be with him in his final moments, as she was miles away in Los Angeles, amid the novel Coronavirus lockdown. The Student Of The Year actress opened up about her father's demise and told Hindustan Times, "My dad was a diabetes patient, and this led to multiple organ failure. It was around 7 am in LA when I got the news and I wanted to rush back home and hug my mother and sisters. The circumstances under which I lost my father were very unfair. But I know in my heart that he was really suffering and he's definitely in a better place now." Saeed, who went to the US for an event, couldn't fly back home because of the Coronavirus lockdown. Further, owing to the Janta Curfew, on the day of her father's death, her family decided to keep the funeral low profile to avoid a large gathering. "My family had decided to do the funeral on the same day and we had only three hours in hand. On their way, they were stopped by the cops to check, but after seeing the death certificate, they allowed them to go. Though I wasn't there physically, my sister kept texting me every time during the ceremony," Sana further told the tabloid. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress is currently stuck in the US. She is keeping herself occupied by praying and doing yoga. She has also enrolled herself in an online business course.