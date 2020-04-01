samuel-l.-jackson’s-‘stay-the-f—-home’-tops-the-list-of-celebs-reading-children’s-books-for-charity

For everyone still not taking coronavirus quarantine seriously, Samuel L. Jackson has a message for you, and he’s presented it in the style of a children’s bedtime story: Stay the F— at Home. In a remote appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor read the new poem for the world, and while it’s maybe not the most kid-friendly book, he got his point across. “Stay at home as if your name was Quentin Quarantino,” he implored.If the book sounds familiar, it’s probably because it was written by Adam Mansbach, the same author who gave us Go the F— to Sleep. “We talked about what we could do remind people of social distancing and where we are in these times now,” Jackson said, who did the reading to raise money for Feeding America.

Jackson’s just the latest A-lister to participate in virtual story time, of course.Previously, Frozen star Josh Gad began contributing to the cause of keeping cooped-up kids entertained by doing daily reading sessions on his Twitter feed.

https://t.co/wSPOHJRIZv— Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 27, 2020 Meanwhile, parent-friendly favorites like Chris Evans chipped into the ongoing Instagram series called #SaveWithStories, organized by Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams, in which basically every Hollywoodite you love has been filming video of themselves reading a children’s book. The series, which is ideal in the age of social distancing, was created in effort to raise money for Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, two organizations providing food and education materials to young ones while schools are closed during the COVID-19 crisis.”Thirty million children rely on school for food, and with school closures across the country, these children are extra vulnerable,” Adams said in the introductory video, where she was joined by Garner, who chimed in with, “We had an idea. We’re gonna read you books!”So far, the series has featured Evans, noted canine lover, reading If You Give a Dog a Donut, Margot Robbie doing some creative voicework, and Reese Witherspoon teaching a valuable lesson about believing. The star-studded list of participants doesn’t end there, with Natalie Portman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Emilia Clarke, Gabrielle Union, Hilary Duff, Kerry Washington, Jimmy Fallon, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, Noah Centineo, Lucy Liu, Demi Lovato, Jamie Lee Curtis, Camila Cabello, Sia, Brie Larson, Jeff Goldblum, Kelly Clarkson, Lupita Nyong’o, and more also lending their reading skills to the cause. Educational Kids Shows to Stream During School ClosuresYou can find all the videos at the #SaveWithStories Instagram. Check out a few of them below. View this post on Instagram “If You Give A Dog A Donut” by Laura Numeroff, illustrated by Felicia Bond (published by @harperkids) – read by #ChrisEvans . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best-and also-with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website-link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum-together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on Mar 26, 2020 at 4: 38pm PDT View this post on Instagram THANK YOU to everyone who has given so generously to #SAVEWITHSTORIES and a BIG BIG THANK YOU to @onceuponafarm for donating $50,000 to these efforts, providing approximately 37,500 children with meals and educational support that they would normally receive when school is in session. ♥️ . “Big Red Barn” by Margaret Wise Brown, illustrated by Felicia Bond (published by @harperkids) . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best-and also-with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website-link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum-together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on Mar 24, 2020 at 3: 10pm PDT View this post on Instagram “A Sick Day for Amos McGee” by Philip C. Stead, illustrated by Erin E. Stead (published by @macmillankidsbooks) – read by @margotrobbie . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best-and also-with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website-link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum-together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on Mar 20, 2020 at 3: 00pm PDT