samuel-l.-jackson-reads-his-new-book-‘stay-the-f**k-at-home’

A few years ago, Samuel L. Jackson delighted his fans when he infamously read Adam Mansbach and Ricardo Cortés children’s book for adults called Go the Fk to Sleep on YouTube. This week, Jackson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to read the book’s new sequel, Stay the f*ck at home.

“People thought that would be the perfect time to bring that back,” Jackson told Kimmel via video conference.

“I got a call the other day from Adam Mansbach, the guy that wrote the original Go the Fk to Sleep, and we talked about what we could do remind people of social distancing and where we are in these times now. So he wrote a new poem, I read it and we want to present it to the public right now.”

READ MORE: FIRST LOOK: Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie and Nia Long star in ‘The Banker’

The result of that conversation is a hilarious but timely poem meant to encourage people to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While a soft piano played in the background, Jackson began reading.

“Stay the f*ck at home, The Rona is spreading, this sh*t is no joke. It’s no time to work or roam. The way you can fight it is simple my friends. Just stay the f*ck at home,” he said.

“Now, technically I’m not a doctor, but motherf*ckers listen when I read a poem. So here I am, Sam f*cking Jackson, imploring you to keep ya ass at home. If you want things to get back to normal, don’t panic, just use your dome. Wash your hands, stop touching your face, and stay the f*ck at home.”

Samuel L. Jackson attends the “Shaft” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 10, 2019 in New York City.

“Motherf*cker, it’s no time to gamble, look around you’re not at a casino. Just stay at home as if your name was Trenton Quarantino,” he continued, concluding the recitation by thanking everyone for “doing your part to flatten the curve because that st is steep.”

You can watch the full clip below. The poem begins at the 5: 55 mark.

READ MORE: Samuel L. Jackson says we need to value community: “Everybody thinks they’re an individual”