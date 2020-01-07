samsung-unveils-‘ballie,’-a-ball-shaped-robot-that-rolls-around-your-home,-at-ces-2020

It is an invention which is likely to prompt a few raised eyebrows from pet owners – a tennis ball shaped device that they’ll be begging their dogs not to fetch.
On Monday, at the CES 2020 tech convention in Las Vegas, the company announced the launch of Ballie – a small yellow rolling robot.
The small ball, which bears resemblance to the much loved BB-8 robot from the Star Wars franchise, is designed to act as a personal assistant around the home.
The bot comes with a mobile interface, a built in camera, is voice-activated and can even follow users around the house. According to the company, Ballie can assist with home workouts as well as a range of household chores, by simply connecting with other smart home devices such as vacuum cleaners.
Samsung also hopes that the device will be a hit with pet owners, as it can be used to entertain and monitor pets when owners are out of the house.
Samsung has not yet announced the price or release date of the product, but the company hopes that robots such as Ballie will soon become our “life companions” around the home.
In a keynote speech at the convention, Samsung president and chief executive Hyunsuk Kim announced that consumers were entering the “age of experience” and often wanted personalised products that offered “convenience, peace of mind and enjoyment”.
In response, the company plans to take a “human-centric approach to innovation” launching Ballie alongside other products such as GEMS, a system that connects with Galaxy smartphones and AR Glasses in order to create a “completely customized” workout.