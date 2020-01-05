samsung-to-announce-next-flagship-smartphones-in-february 

Samsung is expected to unveil three new smartphones next month as it updates its flagship Galaxy line-up.
The South Korean technology group has sent out invitations for an event on Feb 11, fuelling speculation it will be for the Galaxy S11. Leaks suggest the phones are likely to have screens sized from 6.2-6.9 ins, and be capable of connecting to new 5G networks.
The devices are likely to go on sale in either late February or early March. Samsung may also announce a successor to its Galaxy Fold folding smartphone at the event in San Francisco.
Samsung will also announce at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week that it has created virtual avatars which can mimic humans.
The Neon technology is designed to produce “artificial humans” which could be used as virtual receptionists or to replace human actors in entertainment products. Pranav Mistry, the Samsung executive leading the project, said that Samsung has developed “artificial intelligence that will make you wonder which one of you is real”.