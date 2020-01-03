samsung-sells-6.7-million-5g-mobiles-in-2019-as-smartphone-sales-pick-up

Samsung has sold 6.7 million 5G smartphones as the devices begin to pick up sales in their first few months of launching.

The South Korean company said it had secured 54pc of the 5G device market share, phones with the latest generation of mobile data connectivity that offer vastly improved download speeds on current fourth-generation devices.

Sales of 5G phones only accounted for 1pc of all smartphone sales in 2019. However, that number is expected to grow to 18pc this year, according to analysis from Counterpoint Research.

The number of 5G devices sold topped analyst expectations, despite the relatively small numbers. At the start of 2019, Deloitte predicted just 1 million 5G devices would be sold.

But networks have moved to launch 5G quickly across the UK, while a number of 5G handsets from Samsung, such as its Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and cheaper Galaxy A90 5G, and China’s OnePlus, Oppo and Huawei, have helped boost sales.

“5G smartphones contributed to 1pc of global smartphone sales in 2019. However, 2020 will be the breakout year,” said Neil Shah, an analyst at Counterpoint Research.