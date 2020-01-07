samsung-galaxy-s20-(s11)-series-to-get-major-display-upgrade:-everything-you-need-to-know

IBT picks best phones of 2019













It’s the start of 2020 and all eyes are on Samsung, which traditionally launches its flagship S-series in the first quarter. This year, we are going to witness the launch of Galaxy S20 or as some might still refer to as Galaxy S11. While Samsung’s ‘Unpacked’ event is scheduled for February 11, details about the new flagship series remain up for speculation.

But if it is speculation we are going by, there’s a lot of buzz on the internet about the Galaxy S20 family and the latest one is bound to make fans really happy. A “highly reliable source” told SamMobile that Samsung’s Galaxy S20 flagships would get a useful upgrade to the display only a handful of smartphones in the industry currently employ.

Samsung is expected to upgrade the displays of Galaxy S20 with a higher refresh rate. The current flagships have 60Hz refresh rate, but the new phones could get up to 120Hz, which translates to smoother displays. Only a handful of phones, like ROG Phone II, feature 120Hz refresh rate and Samsung would be the first major brand to get onboard the limited list of 120Hz-supported phones.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, S20 launch date confirmedTwitter / Max Weinbach

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung upgrading the Galaxy S20 display from 60Hz to 120Hz is a huge step. But it is not entirely coming as a surprise. The first sign of 120Hz display in Galaxy S20 started making the rounds when Samsung launched Exynos 990, which was launched with support for up to 120Hz displays.

Another evidence about the Galaxy S20’s 120Hz display popped up when a leak suggested a One UI build had an option to switch the device’s refresh rate from 60Hz to 120Hz. With SamMobile’s latest revelation, the display upgrade in the Galaxy S20 certainly seems legit.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Twitter/Ice Universe

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 lineup is expected to have three variants, the standard Galaxy S20, its Plus variant and an Ultra model. The flagships are expected to feature five cameras with its primary sensor being 108MP paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth sensor, a macro and a 5x optical zoom lens.

Samsung will also go for the top chipset, the Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865 depending on the markets, with RAM options going as high as 12GB and storage with up to 1TB. More details will be revealed on February 11, when Samsung takes the wraps off its Galaxy S20 family alongside Galaxy Fold 2.