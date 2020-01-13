samsung-galaxy-s20-and-galaxy-flip:-rumours,-release-date-and-what-to-expect

Samsung is due to reveal its new flagship smartphone and a fresh folding device in the coming weeks as the South Korean giant gears up for its biggest product launch of the year.

The Samsung Galaxy-maker is expected to launch a trio of flagship smartphones at an event in early February. These will include its flagship phone, which could be called the Samsung Galaxy S11 or the Galaxy S20.

It is also expected to show off a revamped foldable smartphone. Its first folding phone, the Samsung Galaxy Fold, had a turbulent launch leading to a months-long delay to the device. It is now expected to launch a new folding phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Smartphone makers are struggling to launch new cutting-edge innovations to encourage consumers to upgrade, with some industry experts looking to the new range of folding devices as a new form of smartphone hardware.

Here is what we can expect from Samsung’s new phones.

What will the new phones be called?

Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones have been its core flagship offering for a decade now. The new phone follows up on its S10 model. While Samsung has previously kept to a numerical system of naming the phones, the latest device is expected to be called the Samsung Galaxy S20, rather than the S11, according to leaked images.