samsung-galaxy-s20-and-galaxy-flip:-rumours,-release-date-and-what-to-expect

Samsung is due to reveal its new flagship smartphone and a fresh folding device in the coming weeks as the South Korean giant gears up for its biggest product launch of the year.
The Samsung Galaxy-maker is expected to launch a trio of flagship smartphones at an event in early February. These will include its flagship phone, which could be called the Samsung Galaxy S11 or the Galaxy S20.
It is also expected to show off a revamped foldable smartphone. Its first folding phone, the Samsung Galaxy Fold, had a turbulent launch leading to a months-long delay to the device. It is now expected to launch a new folding phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.
Smartphone makers are struggling to launch new cutting-edge innovations to encourage consumers to upgrade, with some industry experts looking to the new range of folding devices as a new form of smartphone hardware.
Here is what we can expect from Samsung’s new phones.
What will the new phones be called?
Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones have been its core flagship offering for a decade now. The new phone follows up on its S10 model. While Samsung has previously kept to a numerical system of naming the phones, the latest device is expected to be called the Samsung Galaxy S20, rather than the S11, according to leaked images.
The smartphone maker is expected to launch three “standard” Galaxy smartphones – the Galaxy S20, a larger Galaxy S20 .
A third device could carry the name S20 Ultra, mirroring Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro naming scheme that it launched in September. Samsung’s consumer chief executive DJ Koh reportedly confirmed the new series will be the S20 range in a private meeting at CES, according to Korean media.
On top of this, Samsung is planning to launch a new foldable device. It is likely to do away with its Samsung Galaxy Fold name, after the devices were found to break easily by reviewers. The final Fold phones garnered only a lukewarm critical reception.
Instead, its new phone’s mooted name is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip – a foldable that will close in a clamshell form.
Samsung Galaxy S20 features
Samsung’s upcoming S20 comes with a four-lens rear camera in a distinctive camera bump, according to gadget news site XDA Developers (below).
The S20 cameras will include a a telephoto lens, an ultra wide lens, a macro (zoomed) lens in addition to its standard 12MP camera. The Ultra is also expected to have a 108MP sensor for even more detailed shots.
The base model S20 is expected to have a 6.2-inch screen, the S20 a 6.7-inch screen, while the most powerful phone the Ultra will have a 6.9-inch display.
The devices are all expected to come with the option to upgrade to 5G network connectivity, meaning the phones should benefit from ultrafast download speeds.
Inside, the S20 is expected to have the latest Samsung Exynos 990 processor chip, while all of its devices are expected to have larger batteries to improve overall battery life. The new models will come with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
What will the Galaxy Z Flip look like?
Samsung is also planning to launch a new version of its folding smartphone – the Galaxy Z Flip.
The device will have a clamshell build, meaning it folds out like a classic flip-phone, such as the Motorola Razr. The new flip is said to have a 7.2-inch display and is expected to cost a lot less than its predecessor. Samsung has already teased how its flip device might look in a video, although it is not clear if this is the final product.
When will the Galaxy S20 be released?
Samsung is holding a launch event on February 11, which will be livestreamed. The devices normally go on sale a few days after this preview event.
Its Galaxy Z Flip, however, may take some more time to come to market after delays to its previous folding phone.
How much will the new Galaxy cost?
Last year’s prices for the S10 and S10 were £799 and £899, while its more powerful S10 5G cost £1,099, although there are no clear indications of what its new pricing structure will be.